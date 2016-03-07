James Mansfield

Properties

James Mansfield
James Mansfield
  • Save
Properties floor-plan maps
Download color palette

Properties is at the heart of the AssetOwl suite of tools. It has a floor plan of every store in a retailers network including a Street View style virtual tour. With the floor plan and tour is contextual content including assets and layout guides.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 7, 2016
James Mansfield
James Mansfield
Designing beautiful digital products that achieve impact

More by James Mansfield

View profile
    • Like