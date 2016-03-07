Hans Bennewitz

Batman Cowl hand-lettered type

Hans Bennewitz
Hans Bennewitz
  • Save
Batman Cowl hand-lettered type sharpie 1960s vintage retro 3d drawing hand-lettering batman lettering
Download color palette

I bought a $5 color a batman cowl at Walgreens, and thought it would be fun hand-lettering the action type in the style of the 1966 Batman tv-show.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 7, 2016
Hans Bennewitz
Hans Bennewitz

More by Hans Bennewitz

View profile
    • Like