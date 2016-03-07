Jessica Bottali

Global Star Design Latest Collections

We design our product line in several seasonal collections by trend. In the beginning of our line design process, each of our core concepts is broadened into several materials, colorways, and styles to really hone in on the strongest elements of each collection. Our process is such a root aspect of GSD and we felt it critical to share a bit on how we think about trends to better connect us to current, and new customers. Clicking on one of the images in Latest Collections offers a visual and written explanation of how we might translate these trends.

Posted on Mar 7, 2016
