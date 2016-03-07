Jeremy Kanter

Quick visual and interaction exercise, imagining a minimal take on Instagram. The dark, minimal interface places emphasis on the photograph, while paginated scrolling encourages the viewer to slow down and appreciate each image. A single tap toggles the UI for even greater focus.

Designed in Sketch and prototyped in Principle. If you like any of the photos featured in this mockup, please take a minute and give the original artists a follow.

http://instagram.com/tannerwendell
http://instagram.com/itsforgotham
http://instagram.com/kostennn
http://instagram.com/msalisbu
http://instagram.com/littlecoal

Posted on Mar 7, 2016
