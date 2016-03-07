🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Quick visual and interaction exercise, imagining a minimal take on Instagram. The dark, minimal interface places emphasis on the photograph, while paginated scrolling encourages the viewer to slow down and appreciate each image. A single tap toggles the UI for even greater focus.
Designed in Sketch and prototyped in Principle. If you like any of the photos featured in this mockup, please take a minute and give the original artists a follow.
http://instagram.com/tannerwendell
http://instagram.com/itsforgotham
http://instagram.com/kostennn
http://instagram.com/msalisbu
http://instagram.com/littlecoal