Hey Dribb,

For the last 6 months, I’ve been working on a tax product geared towards Airbnb hosts with the Bold team - Bold Tax.

Bold Tax lets you manage your expenses and maximize your short term rental income. We found that the majority of hosts don’t track any expenses related to their rental property, and are getting killed come tax time - that doesn’t have to be you.

We are currently in the Beta test phase, and would love some feedback from designer Airbnb hosts. Email me @ tiffany@gobold.com, or PM for an early access invite!

Product screens to come. :)