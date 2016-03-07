Lauren Manuel

The Fresh Find Mobile

A blog I did the branding for about 5 years ago was ready for a quick website refresh. A little word press theme customization was just what the doctor ordered: thefreshfind.com

Posted on Mar 7, 2016
