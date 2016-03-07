Simon Griffee

Countertenor Drawing

Simon Griffee
Simon Griffee
  • Save
Countertenor Drawing human being graphic design emotion face expression eyebrows singer singing color drawing
Download color palette

Further exploration on the countertenor poster. I made a pencil drawing, scanned and vectorized it, then began a rough experimentation with color. I like the eyebrows in this one.

Simon Griffee
Simon Griffee

More by Simon Griffee

View profile
    • Like