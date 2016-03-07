Shane O'Brien

Leo icons illustration manhole cover leo head swords turtle ninja mutant teenage tmnt leonardo
Had so much fun sketching Leo for a Master of One contest a few weeks ago, I decided to expand on it. More TMNT to come! @Andrew Sale y'all make a rad podcast!

