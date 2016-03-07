Jessica Levitz

new cover for my ebook

Working on updating a bunch of my past ebooks, templates, and freebies to match my new Freelance Wisdom branding.

You can buy my ebook here:
http://www.juneletters.com/ebook-templates/

Posted on Mar 7, 2016
