Alexandra Walker

World's End stickers

Alexandra Walker
Alexandra Walker
Hire Me
  • Save
World's End stickers mock up sticker logo branding nature hingham park adventure
Download color palette

Sticker mock-ups for World's End park in Hingham, Massachusetts.

Check out the rest of the proposal on Behance!
https://www.behance.net/gallery/32734727/Worlds-End-brand-proposal

View all tags
Posted on Mar 7, 2016
Alexandra Walker
Alexandra Walker
multidisciplinary designer in sunny Los Angeles ✺
Hire Me

More by Alexandra Walker

View profile
    • Like