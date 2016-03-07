Julio Cesar Ody

Search with suggestions interaction
A minimalist text field with suggestions I'm rolling for an upcoming product I'm working on. Uses filters for glow effects and some SVG.

(Using React/ES6+, but not that that matters much)

Posted on Mar 7, 2016
