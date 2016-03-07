Laura Vanderwel

Walk On, Soldier

Laura Vanderwel
Laura Vanderwel
  • Save
Walk On, Soldier march magazine soldier blue illustration
Download color palette

I've been working on this little soldier for a magazine piece, and I couldn't resist turning him into some monday inspiration :D

View all tags
Posted on Mar 7, 2016
Laura Vanderwel
Laura Vanderwel

More by Laura Vanderwel

View profile
    • Like