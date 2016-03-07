Sean Morse

80's Letter Forms

Sean Morse
Sean Morse
Hire Me
  • Save
80's Letter Forms rigid space 80s
Download color palette

Some custom letterforms from a recent project. The arrangement of forms just happen to spell "tar". More forms were included in the final.

0030a4923f9a04758838486c146e077b
Rebound of
80's A
By Sean Morse
View all tags
Posted on Mar 7, 2016
Sean Morse
Sean Morse
Playing Here & There, Where I Can
Hire Me

More by Sean Morse

View profile
    • Like