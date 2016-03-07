Yondr Studio

Forevstamp

Forevstamp pen and ink illustration bird stamp
I drew the bird this morning and decided to turn it into a stamp just for funsies.

Posted on Mar 7, 2016
The illustration & design studio of Nathan Yoder
