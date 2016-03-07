Sicheng Lu

Shanghai 01

Shanghai 01 landmark china city building architect tv tower shanghai
First shot for the landmarks of my hometown, Shanghai.
This building is Oriental Pearl TV Tower, built in 1994.

Posted on Mar 7, 2016
