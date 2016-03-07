Vanessa Osorio

New UI Kit

New UI Kit chewy kit ui
Hello Dribbblers!

I'm working a new UI Kit for Chewy.com. Right now I'm on the process of designing the intro page, I would like some feedback from you! I'm uploading my first ideas

Thanks :D

Posted on Mar 7, 2016
