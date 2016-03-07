Shaun Moynihan

First Flight

First Flight handwritten script gray apparel shirt state carolina north north carolina
First in Flight – Kitty Hawk, North Carolina (1903). There are a lot of other great submissions, be sure to check them out!

50 states contest still 2x
Rebound of
50 States T-Shirt Design Contest
By 50 States Supply
Posted on Mar 7, 2016
