#WhereIsBassel

An illustration I did for the FreeBassel 2016 design competition.

"Bassel Khartabil (Safadi) is an Open Web Developer who was wrongfully detained in Syria on March 15, 2012. He needs your help to be set free."

There's still time until March, 9th to participate in the competition.

Link: https://openclipart.org/detail/242804/FREEBASSEL-Design-Competition-2016

More about Bassel: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bassel_Khartabil

Posted on Mar 7, 2016
