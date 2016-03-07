Raymond Mantilla

Ozark

Ozark design kansas oklahoma spacing negative logo
Hi!,

This was a logo for a Canned good product for mountaineers and as the name was from the Ozark Mountains i had a play with a bit of negative spacing from "O" to "K" as the mountain region also extends westward into northeastern Oklahoma and extreme southeastern Kansas.

Hope you like it :)

Posted on Mar 7, 2016
