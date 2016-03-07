Skye Stewart

Eco-Friendly Burial Stop Motion Concept

A quirky li'l stop motion piece that my classmates and I created to advertise an exhibition design project exploring eco-friendly burial practices. I'm in love with this miniature coffin I ordered from Etsy—big thanks to the ElsBethLair shop!

