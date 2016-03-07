Antonio Di Nardo

Material Design Calendar UI

Material Design Calendar UI material design html css ui day date app responsive calendar
This is a 2015 project about a Calendar UI. I was so excited about Material Design that I used it everywhere.
I still love MD, but you know how fast trends are nowadays, you always need to be one step ahead :D

I also made a working version in HTML/CSS with ripple effects and some cute animations.
You can find it here!

Posted on Mar 7, 2016
