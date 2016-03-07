Xingyu Ni

Hello! Dribbble

Xingyu Ni
Xingyu Ni
  • Save
Hello! Dribbble dribbble animation ui invitation
Download color palette

Hello Dribbble, this is my first show!
Thank you @ Adheedhan Ravikumar for the invite!

View all tags
Posted on Mar 7, 2016
Xingyu Ni
Xingyu Ni

More by Xingyu Ni

View profile
    • Like