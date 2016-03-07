Welcome to Sunflower!

Ellen Verleyen

When designing the Sunflower landing page I had this login animation in mind from the start, so I just had to create this in After Effects :-)

Be sure to check out the original version which has a full version of the landing page attached!

Feel free to comment/critique!

