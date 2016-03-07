Sam Bathe

Unused concept for Totem Wines

Unused concept for Totem Wines premium branding wine totem pole owl concept
This one dropped out along the way branding Totem Wines, a specialist wine importer based in London.

The final branding is here: https://dribbble.com/shots/2541871-Totem-Wines-stacked-logo

Posted on Mar 7, 2016
