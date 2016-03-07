Andrew Pawlik

China Nite Sign Ogden

Andrew Pawlik
Andrew Pawlik
  • Save
China Nite Sign Ogden apparel illustration utah ogden
Download color palette

There used to be a sign in Ogden, Utah for a Chinese restaurant, and people would shoot arrows at it. I drew that sign for a t shirt.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 7, 2016
Andrew Pawlik
Andrew Pawlik

More by Andrew Pawlik

View profile
    • Like