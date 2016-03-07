Justin Kemerling

Icon Set: Work

Icon Set: Work screen cog documents work brand icons hammer tips
Mixing icon styles for different categories. In this case: Work.

http://tiperosity.com/category/work

Posted on Mar 7, 2016
Design. Activism. Collaboration.
