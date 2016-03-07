Riley Cran

Catlin Sans

Riley Cran
Riley Cran
  • Save
Catlin Sans 59parks fiftynineparks national parks type design typeface
Download color palette

I created a custom typeface for the 59 Parks project, and I wrote a blog post about it here!

View all tags
Posted on Mar 7, 2016
Riley Cran
Riley Cran
Typeface Designer

More by Riley Cran

View profile
    • Like