Otronicon Illustration

character design illustration mathematics engineering technology science orlando science center orlando
This one ended up not being used in favor of photography, but I like it. I illustrated these two characters as part of an ad campaign for Otronicon, an annual event held by the Orlando Science Center that allows students and the public to experience the possibilities of STEM careers.

The original idea would have been having these two surrounded by an "explosion of tech", with illustrations representing various experiences that would be at the event surrounding them.

