AnimateMate - Sketch Plugin

"Create your animations directly in Sketch using AnimateMate."
I released my new plugin #AnimateMate for Sketch. It's prototype version and it's FREE! See more examples and download on http://animatemate.com
It would be fantastic to see what you've done with AnimateMate, so please share your artwork by tagging #animatemate or with mail (hello@creatide.com) if you use it! ;)