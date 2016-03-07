Sakari Niittymaa

AnimateMate - Sketch Plugin

"Create your animations directly in Sketch using AnimateMate."

I released my new plugin #AnimateMate for Sketch. It's prototype version and it's FREE! See more examples and download on http://animatemate.com

It would be fantastic to see what you've done with AnimateMate, so please share your artwork by tagging #animatemate or with mail (hello@creatide.com) if you use it! ;)

