Nate Ward

Paul Rand Presentation

Nate Ward
Nate Ward
Hire Me
  • Save
Paul Rand Presentation color rand paul
Download color palette

Working on a presentation about Paul Rand and couldn't resist sharing the cover.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 7, 2016
Nate Ward
Nate Ward
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Nate Ward

View profile
    • Like