Sascha Eggenberger
Amazee Labs

Audi QR App for AMAG

Sascha Eggenberger
Amazee Labs
Sascha Eggenberger for Amazee Labs
Hire Us
  • Save
Audi QR App for AMAG car web app app zurich geneva motor show geneva leasing calculator leasing audi qr audi amag design
Download color palette

Audi leasing calculator design for AMAG.
The App is used at the Geneva Motor Show.

Amazee Labs
Amazee Labs
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Amazee Labs

View profile
    • Like