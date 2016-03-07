andre

Aztec U
My university allows students to store funds on their student iDs, but the process to add funds is post-modern and tedious. The design and function of this app is geared towards giving students an easy way to add funds, make purchases, check their balance and transaction history. This can all be done on this single screen.

Posted on Mar 7, 2016
