My Photography Portfolio

I wanted to create a website that elegantly solved the problem of horizontal photos (aka portrait) in a vertical world (aka desktop/laptop). I also wanted to make myself a nice little photography portfolio. Along the way I learned a lot about CSS/HTML and using subtle animation to focus attention on UI elements. I wrote a port-mortem about this over at Medium: http://bit.ly/1R3Kxw6

FYI - obviously this is a GIF so actual site looks waaaaay better. I like that I can show navigation flow and animations with GIFs.