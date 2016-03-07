My Photography Portfolio

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
I wanted to create a website that elegantly solved the problem of horizontal photos (aka portrait) in a vertical world (aka desktop/laptop). I also wanted to make myself a nice little photography portfolio. Along the way I learned a lot about CSS/HTML and using subtle animation to focus attention on UI elements. I wrote a port-mortem about this over at Medium: http://bit.ly/1R3Kxw6
FYI - obviously this is a GIF so actual site looks waaaaay better. I like that I can show navigation flow and animations with GIFs.