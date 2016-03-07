Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Grumpy Gus

Grumpy Gus rubberhose illustration animation grumpy walk cycle
With music: https://goo.gl/YGy5Ec

Gus has the grumps- he's gonna keep walking until he finds somewhere that will accept him and his shirt free lifestyle... and has beer.

Posted on Mar 7, 2016
