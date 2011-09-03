Kumail Hunaid

SmashingTuts

Kumail Hunaid
Kumail Hunaid
  • Save
SmashingTuts
Download color palette

A little weekend project I did, SmashingTuts.
A collection of Inkscape and Gimp tutorials.

Posted on Sep 3, 2011
Kumail Hunaid
Kumail Hunaid

More by Kumail Hunaid

View profile
    • Like