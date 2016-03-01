Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
GO!Time App (GOTrain Transit) Toronto

So we're taking a stab at using open data to put together a transit app for GoTrain commuters here in Toronto.

The first pass user experience will be aimed at everyday commuters rather than users trying to learn about what lines to take - primarily to grab times and then we will look at pushing service updates.

Primary features for launch will be saving your regular lines, and pulling schedules between any stops.

I'd also like to take another design pass at different ways to display the departure and arrival times.

