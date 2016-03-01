Teddy Voisin

Hello dribbble !

Teddy Voisin
Teddy Voisin
  • Save
Hello dribbble ! firstshot
Download color palette

Hello dribbble, this is my first shot here, hope you will like some of the stuff i'll show you.. Thanks to @Valentin for inviting me to this amazing game ! Let's play !

View all tags
Posted on Mar 1, 2016
Teddy Voisin
Teddy Voisin
is a designer with lot of ideas and not enough time...

More by Teddy Voisin

View profile
    • Like