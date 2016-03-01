Erol

Mozart Serenades

Erol
Erol
Hire Me
  • Save
Mozart Serenades pastel color cd album itunes mozart music
Download color palette

Something cute for my iTunes. Classical music albums covers are bad enough to need simple redesigns — and who can resist pairing serif and sans serif faces?

View all tags
Posted on Mar 1, 2016
Erol
Erol
Hallå, bonjour, hej, ahoj, cześć, 今日は, ¡hola!, ciao, hi.
Hire Me

More by Erol

View profile
    • Like