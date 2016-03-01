Charlie Waite

Lattice Web

Charlie Waite
Charlie Waite
Hire Me
  • Save
Lattice Web goals illustrations flat ux design ui design web design
Download color palette

Always great when you get to collaborate with amazing people on a fun project. Got to work on the new Lattice marketing page with @Jared Erondu @Meg Robichaud @Conner Mcsheffrey & @Jeremy Goldberg

Make sure to check out the real thing over here.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 1, 2016
Charlie Waite
Charlie Waite
DESIGNER. THINKER. HUSBAND & FATHER.
Hire Me

More by Charlie Waite

View profile
    • Like