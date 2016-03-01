Mark Boehly | Graphicsbyte

Pit Bull Dog Logo

Mark Boehly | Graphicsbyte
Mark Boehly | Graphicsbyte
Hire Me
  • Save
Pit Bull Dog Logo terrier spike illustration animal symbol icon logo dog pit bull
Download color palette

In 2014 I had a client that raised American Bullies and they needed a logo designed. This was an early icon concept that came about. It was supposed to be modeled off a Pit Bull Terrier.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 1, 2016
Mark Boehly | Graphicsbyte
Mark Boehly | Graphicsbyte
Design. Logos. Illustration.
Hire Me

More by Mark Boehly | Graphicsbyte

View profile
    • Like