Matt Veal

Active Climbing Logo (option 2)

Matt Veal
Matt Veal
  • Save
Active Climbing Logo (option 2) rock mountain logo hand design climbing branding bouldering
Download color palette

2nd draft WIP for a new local rock climbing gym coming to town. I tried a cleaner approach to the previous concept. What do you think, which one is better?

Dribbble logooption1
Rebound of
Active Climbing Logo
By Matt Veal
View all tags
Posted on Mar 1, 2016
Matt Veal
Matt Veal

More by Matt Veal

View profile
    • Like