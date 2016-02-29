Day 005 - Music Player

This was a fun one!

I am a big fan of the rebounds with the circular scrubbers, but I can see it being a major user issue trying to navigate forwards/backwards with that unless it's very large. I went with something a little more subtle, but I tried to still emulate the sleekness of the circular scrubber.

Also, if you haven't listened to Teebs, I can't recommend him enough. This album, Ardour, is especially great for background working music :)

https://itunes.apple.com/ca/album/ardour/id394361096

