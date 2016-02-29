Anton Zaderaka
Who am I today? App characters cast

Who are you today? Indestructible dog or dressy stoat? Punk porcupine or peaceful crocodile? Tell your friend about your mood today. It’s as simple as ABC. Just choose a character and post it to your Social Networks. We created 80+ spiffy characters for different kinds of mood. The creating process was very enthralling! We love every sticker! Try it and you’ll never forget!
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.inostudio.whoami absolutely free with no ads.

Posted on Feb 29, 2016
