Weapons- #2 Metroid: Arm Cannon

In the Metroid games, Samus Aran has a power suit and the main weapon she uses is her Arm Cannon. It is capable of firing different kinds of projectiles from missiles to ice to harmful Phazon energy. She can also charge her shot for a short time to release a greater attack. Once upgraded, the Arm Cannon can be used to grapple enemies and objects allowing for greater mobility on the battlefield.

