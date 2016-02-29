Samadara Ginige

Care WIP

Care WIP icon wordmark minimal simple doctor care fertility baby
Part of a logo for a doctor specialized in fertility. Will upload the finalized logo soon. "C" is made to look like holding a baby wrapped in a cloth. While "a" depicts the baby.

Posted on Feb 29, 2016
