Roadtrip poster detail

Roadtrip poster detail illustration vector tricycle suitcase telescope computer umbrella guitar helmet junk bandwagon road trip
every road trip I've ever been on has ended with piles of junk. i'm rarely sure of the origin story for most of it.

this is a snapshot of a larger poster i'm working on.

