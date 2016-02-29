Velare Media Logo

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Velare-Media.com is a design agency I work with during the day. They focus on web design and marketing. I just happen to be their graphic designer. This brand is modeled after geometric origami. There are several other shapes for the set that we use as icons.