Mark Boehly | Graphicsbyte

Velare Media Logo

Mark Boehly | Graphicsbyte
Mark Boehly | Graphicsbyte
Hire Me
  • Save
Velare Media Logo graphic. branding geometric shape paper logo design origami abstract graphic design logo
Download color palette

Velare-Media.com is a design agency I work with during the day. They focus on web design and marketing. I just happen to be their graphic designer. This brand is modeled after geometric origami. There are several other shapes for the set that we use as icons.

Mark Boehly | Graphicsbyte
Mark Boehly | Graphicsbyte
Design. Logos. Illustration.
Hire Me

More by Mark Boehly | Graphicsbyte

View profile
    • Like