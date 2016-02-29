✨Jenni Jackson ✨

The Cupped Noodle - Pattern

The Cupped Noodle - Pattern illustration branding food narutomaki fish egg tempera shrimp noodles pattern repeating
Repeating pattern for The Cupped Noodle brand concept.

Ingredients: Noodles, tempura shrimp, boiled egg, narutomaki, and scallions.

Making cute stuff in Seattle, WA
