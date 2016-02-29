Dave Coleman
Introducing: Buffon

Introducing: Buffon lettering type typography buffon
We are so excited to be launching Buffon today! Now!

Visit LostType to purchase, and check out the specimen site: http://theagsc.com/buffon.

HUGE thanks to Creative South for sponsoring Buffon, to our generous IndieGogo contributors for getting me to Paris for Type@Paris, @Riley Cran for all his feedback and support and allowing us to release Buffon on LostType, to @Fraser Davidson for the amazing animation work he's done with Buffon already (including this shot), to @Jean François Porchez and the other Type@Paris instructors for 5 amazing weeks of type education, and to Laura and Isla for supporting my passion for type design.

Hope you enjoy Buffon, and make sure you show us what you make with it!

Posted on Feb 29, 2016
