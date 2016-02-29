Dana

Magic Swedin - Coming Soon Page & Logo

Magic Swedin - Coming Soon Page & Logo logo page splash clothing clothes patterns shapes minimal coming soon stylist fashion live
It's live: http://magicswedin.com/

I worked with Magic Swedin, the travelling fashion stylist from Sweden, soon we'll collab on producing streetwear clothings.

Currently it's a coming soon page, later will be expanded to E-commerce market site.

The site is designed with subtle parallax effect while remaining very minimalistic. I also created a brand identity and logo for this brand.

